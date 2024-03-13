Scientists have noticed a strange behavior of animals during solar eclipses: they hide or start mating

Next month, on April 8, we will experience a total solar eclipse. This event always generates a lot of curiosity, but did you know that it can have a strange effect on animals?

Daily video

During the 2017 eclipse, researchers recorded a number of unusual phenomena in animal behavior. Bees suddenly stopped buzzing, gorillas and elephants began to seek shelter, and Galapagos tortoises huddled together and began to mate, IFLScience writes.

Read also: NASA transmitted a video with a cat to Earth for the first time from space: a laser was used

In one of the zoos, a pair of gibbons, which usually echo each other in the morning, sang unusual melodies during the midday eclipse. Several male giraffes started galloping in "obvious alarm". Flamingos huddled around their cubs. Researchers say that the behavior of many animals is related to the early twilight.

Scientists don't fully understand why animals react to eclipses in this way. Some believe it is due to the change in light that disrupts their natural rhythms. Others think it could be a reaction to anxiety or fear.

This time around, during the April 8 eclipse, scientists hope to gain more information about how animals react to the event. Several zoos located in the path of the eclipse plan to observe animal behavior.

As a reminder, scientists have answered which asteroids can destroy the Earth and when it can happen.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!