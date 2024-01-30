Sun will disappear for 4 minutes for 32 million people: when to watch total solar eclipse 2024

This year's total solar eclipse will cover the sun for more than 30 million people, it is being hailed as one of the greatest astronomical events of the decade.

According to the Daily Mail, a total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon completely covers the Sun. This event will take place on April 8.

As the publication notes, this spectacle will be observed by about 32 million people along the strip of North and Central America. It will also be seen in the western regions of the UK (Cornwall, Wales and Ireland), Mexico and Canada.

Dr. Greg Brown, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said: "For observers in North America, this is the best chance to see this decade's total solar eclipse. There's nothing like a day turned into night emerging after a total eclipse."

The total blackout will be viewable for about four minutes.

Experts note that the darkening of the Sun should be observed with protective devices, otherwise there is a risk of damaging your eyesight.

