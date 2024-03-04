Scientists say we misunderstand our cats

Scientists have found that people often misunderstand what their cats are trying to tell them. This can lead to communication problems and even aggression on the part of animals.

Most often, people make mistakes when interpreting the distress signals given by a cat. About 30% of people misunderstood the "unhappy" sounds of a cat, while only 10% of people did not recognize the "happy" signals. The better you understand your cat, the better you can help it and the better your relationship will be, writes detaly.co.il.

Why does this happen?

We project our emotions onto animals. We want the cat to be happy, so we ignore signals that indicate the opposite.

We want the cat to be happy, so we ignore signals that indicate the opposite. We don't know all the nuances of cat language. Cats communicate not only with their voices but also with their body language. There are many different signals that can mean different things.

For example:

Purring is not always a sign of satisfaction. A cat may purr when it is in pain or stressed.

A cat may purr when it is in pain or stressed. Tail wagging does not always mean joy. The tail can wag left or right, fast or slow, high or low. Each of these positions can have a different meaning.

What to do.

Learn the cat's language. Pay attention to the way your cat purrs, meows, hisses, and body language.

Pay attention to the way your cat purrs, meows, hisses, and body language. Pay attention to the context. What was your cat doing before it started purring or meowing?

What was your cat doing before it started purring or meowing? Don't be afraid to consult a veterinarian or animal psychologist. They can help you understand your cat better.

