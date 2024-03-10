Scientists say whether you should let your dog lick your face

Dog owners know about the peculiarity of pets licking their owners' faces. This habit is an instinctive behavior used by dogs to communicate, express emotions, and maintain hygiene.

Studies have shown that dogs are sensitive to human emotions and may lick their faces more often when their owners are sad or crying. According to sciencealert, dog saliva can contain a number of microorganisms that are potentially dangerous to humans. They are mostly dangerous for people with weakened immune systems, open wounds, or children.

What are the risks of contact with dog saliva?

Zoonotic infections: Rare but serious diseases transmitted from dogs through licking, e.g. Capnocytophaga canimorsus, Pasteurella multocida.

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria: Dog saliva can contain bacteria carrying antibiotic resistance genes and transmit them to humans.

However, studies have shown that the risk of infection from dog licking is generally low.

PetMD explained that you should wash off saliva with warm water and soap if your dog licks your face, especially if you feel uncomfortable. You should also pay attention to your body's reactions and consult your doctor in case of any side effects.

If you are unsure about any exposure to dog saliva, it is safer to seek medical attention.

