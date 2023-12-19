Scientists have answered what time to wake up to age more slowly

Aging is a natural process that happens to everyone. However, there are ways to slow it down. One of them is quality sleep.

Kumkum Mishra, a general practitioner and aesthetician, explains that healthy sleep can significantly slow down the aging process. She recommends that adults sleep at least 8 hours a night.

When we sleep, our brain and body work to recover. At night, growth hormone is produced, which controls cell renewal and is involved in building connective tissue.

For quality sleep, it is important to fall asleep and wake up at the same time. Also, you shouldn't just lie on the bed, you need to train your brain to the fact that the bed is a place to sleep.

American neurologist Howard Tucker, who is 101 years old, believes that the secret of longevity lies in genetics and lifestyle. He still works full time and maintains a healthy lifestyle.

Tucker eats seasonal vegetables and fruits, rarely drinks coffee and prefers various teas. His first meal is at the beginning of the day.

Changes you can notice if you sleep 8 hours a night

If you sleep 8 hours a night, you will notice the following changes:

It will be easier for you to wake up in the morning.

You will feel more energized throughout the day.

Your skin will look fresher and younger.

You will concentrate and remember information better.

Your mood will be more positive.

So, if you want to slow down the aging process, be sure to get enough sleep.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

