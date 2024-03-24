Who doesn't dream of keeping a sharp mind and clear memory for many years? It turns out that proper nutrition can play a key role in this.

Researchers from Edinburgh have found that older people who follow a Mediterranean diet have better cognitive abilities than those who eat differently, medicalanswers.com writes.

The secret is simple:

Eat lots of greens, fruits, vegetables, olive oil, and legumes.

Limit your intake of sweets, fried foods, and processed foods.

Why is it so important?

The Mediterranean diet is rich in magnesium and folate, which are essential for brain health. These nutrients help to:

Improve memory and concentration.

Reduce the risk of developing dementia.

Maintain mental clarity.

The good news is that it's never too late to start eating right. Even if you are already elderly, switching to a Mediterranean diet can help you improve your cognitive abilities and keep your mind sharp for years to come.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

