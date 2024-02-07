Archaeologists have found 43 human skeletons and more than 100,000 artifacts at an excavation site in the coastal city of São Luiz in northeastern Brazil. The finds are 9000 years old.

Daily video

According to Brazil's Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage (IPHAN), the find suggests that humans settled in this part of modern Brazil at least 1400 years earlier than previously thought.

Also read: Scientists find grave of Avar warrior in full armor in Hungary

This discovery expands our understanding of the history of human settlements in Brazil. Previously, it was believed that the oldest settlement in this region dates back to 6600 years. However, new evidence confirms that people settled in this part of Brazil at least 1400 years earlier.

Archaeologists have also discovered four different eras of habitation at the site, including Amazonian artifacts, a sambaqui mound, and a large amount of pottery.

Lead archaeologist Wellington Lage emphasizes that this find could rewrite the history of not only the region, but the entire Brazil. He also notes that the research team plans to catalog each artifact before publishing the results and making them available to the public.

The discovered archaeological site has great potential to provide new knowledge about the culture and history of ancient peoples who have disappeared. This discovery is the key to understanding our roots and developing the science of archaeology in the region.

As a reminder, 5000-year-old game boards carved into the rock were found in Kenya.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!