Scientists have found a mysterious 9,000-year-old underwater structure under a lake in the US (photo)

Underwater archaeologists have discovered a collection of stones in Lake Michigan's Grand Traverse Bay arranged in a shape reminiscent of Stonehenge.

The structure, dated 9,000 years ago, is 4,000 years older than Stonehenge and 2,000 years older than the Ice Age.

Dr. Mark Holley, who led the study, believes that the site could have been used for hunting mammoths and other animals.

Another similar structure, twice as old as Stonehenge, was found in Lake Huron.

The exact location of the "Michigan Stonehenge" is being kept secret to keep it from being destroyed.

This discovery indicates that there were early civilizations in North America that we do not yet know about.

Detailed studies of these structures will help us better understand the life of that time.

