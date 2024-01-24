Researchers have discovered fragments of a star catalog created by the ancient Greek astronomer Hipparchus. This discovery is important because it refutes the widespread theory that Ptolemy's star catalog was largely a copy of Hipparchus' earlier work.

The fragments were found in the medieval palimpsest Codex Climaci Rescriptus, where the star catalog was deliberately erased to make room for later medieval records. Researchers from the CNRS, the Sorbonne University, and Tyndale House (associated with the University of Cambridge) have recovered the erased fragments using multispectral imaging. This was written by the Greek reporter.

This technique allowed the researchers to see the missing letters and symbols under a layer of later records. The fragments date back to the second century BC, making them the oldest comprehensive star catalog in the Western world.

The discovered fragments demonstrate that Hipparchus' observations of the constellations differ from those of Ptolemy. Hipparchus' observations, made about 400 years earlier, proved to be more accurate.

This discovery has important implications for our understanding of ancient astronomy. It shows that Hipparchus was not just a predecessor of Ptolemy, but also an outstanding astronomer who made a significant contribution to the development of this science.

The discovery also emphasizes the importance of reassessing historical assumptions. It encourages further study of the differences between the celestial observations of Hipparchus and Ptolemy.

