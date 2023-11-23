Researchers at Columbia University have discovered that a common nutrient found in everyday foods may hold the key to a long and healthy life.

The nutrient in question is taurine, a naturally occurring amino acid that performs a number of basic functions in the body, including regulating bone growth, immune function, obesity, and the nervous system.

In a study published in the journal Science, researchers found that taurine supplementation could increase lifespan by 12 percent in a variety of species, including mice, monkeys, and worms.

At the cellular level, taurine supplementation also reduced the number of "zombie cells" (old cells that can cause inflammation), increased the number of stem cells in some tissues, reduced DNA damage, and improved the performance of energy-producing cells.

In humans, higher levels of taurine are associated with better health outcomes, including fewer cases of type 2 diabetes, reduced obesity, lower hypertension, and lower levels of inflammation.

The team also found that taurine levels increase as a result of exercise, especially in those who are active, according to Newsweek.

The exact amount of taurine needed to significantly improve health is still unclear. However, researchers suggest that it could be around 3 grams per day.

These findings are exciting, but more research is needed to determine how and if taurine supplementation can be used to improve human health and longevity in the future.

Here are some recommendations on how to increase your taurine intake:

Add more animal products to your diet, such as meat, fish, dairy, and eggs.

Include shellfish, which have the highest levels of taurine, in your diet.

Take taurine supplements, but only on the advice of your doctor.

