Makes skin firm, rejuvenates and more: why you should drink collagen

Collagen is a type of protein compound used to create connective tissues in the human body. The main purpose of collagen is to form bonds and strengthen all connective tissues and internal organs. Thus, this substance is present in almost every cell in the body.

Daily video

With aging, the amount of collagen produced in the body decreases, which can lead to wrinkles, limited joint mobility, and dysfunction of internal organs. This leads to a faster natural aging process. For this reason, nutritionists and doctors recommend consuming foods that contain collagen or appropriate supplements.

TSN writes about it.

There are 28 types of collagen in the modern world. In order to maintain health and beauty, doctors recommend using collagen of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd types. Different types are responsible for the strength, flexibility, and support of various body tissues.

Collagen can be of animal, fish (marine) or synthetic origin. Animal collagen is derived from animal tissues such as skin, cartilage, and bone. It has a structure and composition of amino acids similar to those found in the human body. Marine collagen is obtained from fish and other marine organisms. It is characterized by high biological activity and better absorption.

Hydrolyzed collagen is a form that has undergone hydrolysis, the process of breaking down molecules into smaller fragments. How much collagen to consume depends on the purpose: from 2.5 to 5 g per day for joints. from 3 to 10 g per dayfor skin and from 5 to 25 g per day for muscles.

Read also: Eat and lose weight: 16 foods for slimness

Collagen should be taken before meals or an hour before. It can have certain side effects, such as extreme satiety and heartburn. Some people may experience an unpleasant taste from collagen supplements. It is also not recommended to take it at the same time as blood thinners.

If the level of collagen in the body is low, it can be obtained from food, such as broth, meat, fish, and dairy products. Eating collagen does not affect body weight. On the contrary, it helps to improve metabolism.

To recap, we have already written how to make mega-vitamin sea buckthorn tea.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!