Three plants to prune in February for healthy growth and fruitful blooms

Although February is late winter, gardeners can already start preparing for the spring and summer season. One of the key tasks this month is pruning certain types of plants.

Daily video

Pruning improves plant health by letting air in and encouraging blooming. It also becomes easier in February when branches are clearly visible without leaves.

However, it's important to know which plants to prune, as improper pruning can harm them. The gardening experts at Jacksons Nurseries shared with Express a list of three common plants that need pruning in February.

Read also: Only damage: gardeners have named the plants that should not be touched in winter

1. Rhododendrons:

You can prune rhododendrons that have become unkempt, are too large or bloom less abundantly. Choose a frost-free day and cut back branches to the branching point. Remove any internal branches that do not get light, as well as diseased stems. The purpose of pruning is to maintain the rhododendron's natural shape and allow air circulation.

2. Early-flowering deciduous shrubs:

Annual pruning of these shrubs encourages strong growth and abundant blooms. Prune only those shrubs that have already finished blooming in February. Avoid pruning shrubs that bloom in March and May until after they finish blooming. The purpose of pruning is to create an open, airy bush shape that allows air circulation.

3. Wisteria:

Wisteria requires regular pruning, and February is the perfect time to do it. Pruning will improve the wisteria's blooms and prevent it from sprawling into unwanted areas. In February, cut back wisteria shoots to two or three buds of leafless stems. Remember that proper pruning is the key to a healthy and beautiful garden.

Pay attention to the characteristics of each plant and adhere to the recommendations of experts.

Recall, the expert called the winter rule of pruning plants "three Ds", which will attract the garden to bloom in the spring.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram-channel!