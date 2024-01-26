Prune these plants in winter to have a lush garden in spring

Winter pruning of fruit trees and shrubs is a common practice that many gardeners find effective in increasing yields and plant health. However, like any other gardening procedure, it has its own rules and peculiarities.

The main advantage of winter pruning is that during this period, trees and shrubs are dormant, which makes it easier to prune them. In addition, at low temperatures, the wound from the cut heals faster and easier, Express writes.

However, on the other hand, winter pruning can lead to damage to trees and shrubs if done incorrectly. For example, if you cut branches that are not dormant, they can dry out or even die.

In general, the purpose of pruning is to help dead, diseased, or damaged branches and to stimulate new growth in the spring.

Individual garden plants are pruned at different times of the year and it is very important to do it correctly.

For example, forsythia is best pruned in late February to mid-April.

"Pruning during this period allows the forsythia to channel its energy into producing new growth and ensures strong flowering in the next season. It is important to prune before the buds begin to swell as this contributes to a fuller and brighter bloom," the experts explained.

Old and thick stems are removed from forsythia to stimulate the growth of young branches.

Wisteria also needs regular pruning. First, cut back the side shoots that were shortened last summer to two to three buds from the base to improve the plant's structure and focus energy on forming spring flowers.

Fruit bushes can also be pruned in winter, preferably in February. This also applies to fruit trees.

"Start by removing dead, diseased, and damaged shoots and branches, then remove crossed shoots that are fraying. Keep the better placed, outward-facing one if it is not badly damaged. Cut off strong shoots growing towards the center. Weaker shoots can be left uncut. Look for any branches growing downward, low on the tree, which receive little light and can become an obstacle," the experts added.

This will promote branching and the formation of fruit spurs. Gardeners advise leaving young side shoots uncut so that they can develop fruit buds in the spring.

