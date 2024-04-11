Just not in the refrigerator: experts named 4 ways to keep bananas fresh for a long time

Bananas are a favorite fruit of many people, but their rapid spoilage can be a disappointment. How to keep bananas fresh and appetizing for a long time?

Fortunately, there are some easy ways to slow down the ripening process and keep bananas tasty for a week or longer, writes Purewow.

1. Do not hide them in the refrigerator!

Refrigerating bananas may seem like a logical way to slow down ripening, but experts don't recommend it. Low temperatures adversely affect the ripening process, making bananas soft and brown.

2. Hang bananas or keep them in bunches

Storing bananas hanging or in bundles will help prevent brown spots. This is due to the fact that the pressure from lying on other fruits can lead to damage.

3. Protect the stems

Bananas emit ethylene, a gas that accelerates ripening. To slow down this process, wrap the ends of the banana stems in cling film or foil. This will help keep them fresh longer.

4. Immerse the roots in water

This interesting method tested by blogger Dustin Hadley can significantly extend the shelf life of bananas. Simply immerse the roots of a bunch of bananas in water and they will stay fresh for 10-12 days.

Experts advise to store bananas away from other fruits. Some fruits, such as apples and pears, emit even more ethylene than bananas. Storing them together can cause the bananas to ripen too quickly.

If your bananas are overripe, don't throw them away. Overripe bananas can be used in many dishes such as banana bread, pancakes, smoothies and ice cream.

