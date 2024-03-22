Cooking oils have always played a key role in cooking. However, according to experts, not all of them are good for heart health. Nutritionist Krutika Nanavati emphasizes the importance of a cautious approach to choosing oils for cooking meat dishes as this can affect the state of the cardiovascular system.

Palm and coconut oils, which are quite common in cooking, are especially dangerous for heart health due to their high saturated fat content.

Experts warn that eating these oils can increase the risk of heart disease and other health problems. Instead, Nanavati recommends paying attention to healthier alternatives, such as olive and avocado oils.

Olive oil, which is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, can reduce the risk of heart disease when consumed in moderation. On the other hand, avocado oil, which has a high smoke point and healthy monounsaturated fats, is considered a great option for cooking heart-healthy dishes.

Making this conscious choice can help ensure that your meals are not only delicious but also healthy, promoting overall health and vitality. To maintain heart health, it's important to avoid oils that are high in saturated fat and to favor foods that promote health.

