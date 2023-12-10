Stylists showed the best hairstyles for women with round faces (photos)

If you have a round face, you know that finding the right hairstyle can be difficult. You need to choose something that emphasizes your best features and makes your face look more elongated.

There are a lot of hairstyle options for round faces. But what is the most attractive in any cut, this question was answered by stylists in the RealSimple commentary.

The experts added that short haircuts are suitable for any face type. In this case, it is important to choose the right type of haircut. If you want a short haircut and have a round face shape, consider a pixie cut or a short bob with a straight cut.

What haircuts should I avoid if I have a round face?

Any style of the same length can emphasize a round face shape. Layers are the key to softening and framing your face shape. They help to elongate the face rather than make it look wider.

Fortunately, there are many hairstyles that are perfect for round faces. Here are six of the best:

Blunt side cut

The blunt cut is a classic hairstyle that never goes out of style. It leaves a clean, straight finish at the ends because the hair is cut equally along the entire length. This style is ideal for those who want to elongate their facial features.

Bangs

Bangs are another great way to emphasize your beauty. They can draw attention away from the jawline, which is the widest part of a round face.

Medium length shaggy

Classic layers will help your hair look trendy and stylish, and emphasize the soft angles of round faces.

Deep side part

A deep side part may be better than a middle part for those with round faces, as it can add more volume.

Layers that frame the face

Face-framing layers are great for narrowing round faces. They can be of any length, from short to long.

Pixie cut

The pixie cut is a bold and daring style that is perfect for round faces. Short layers around the crown and longer edges soften the angles of the face, and the added texture on the top of the head creates volume.

