Warming and hearty: recipe for chicken soup with garlic butter

This soup is perfect for a cold winter evening. It is flavorful and has a pleasant spiciness.

It can be easily prepared at home using affordable ingredients. The recipe was shared by Shuba portal.

Ingredients:

Chicken thighs and shin - 600 g

Round grain rice - 150 g

Sunflower oil - 50 ml

Garlic - 6 cloves

Onion - 1 pc.

Kale - 1 pc.

Lemon - 1 pc.

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Preparation:

Wash and dry the chicken thighs. Free them from the bones and skin. Peel and finely chop the onion and garlic. Rinse the rice through a fine sieve until the water is clear. Squeeze the juice of the lemon into a separate bowl. Heat the vegetable oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until a golden color appears. Be careful, it burns quickly! Turn off the heat and immediately transfer the vegetable oil to a small bowl, leaving 1 tbsp in the pan. Add the onions to the 1 tbsp of garlic oil remaining in the pan and cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Stir the mixture periodically. Pour in 8 cups of water, stir well. Add the rice, chicken thighs, and 1 tsp. salt. Bring the dish to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer without covering with a lid for about 20 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and let it cool. Leave the pot on low heat. Shred the meat with two forks. Separate the curly kale leaves from each other. Rinse thoroughly in cold water, shake off excess water and slice the leaves crosswise. Add the cabbage and shredded chicken to the pot. Continue to braise, stirring occasionally, for about 4-5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat. Add salt and lemon juice to the soup to taste. Stir well. Ladle the soup into plates. Pour into each plate 2-3 tsp. of garlic oil, which you left in a separate bowl at the beginning of cooking, and sprinkle the soup with ground black pepper.

