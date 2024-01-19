Warming and hearty: recipe for chicken soup with garlic butter
This soup is perfect for a cold winter evening. It is flavorful and has a pleasant spiciness.
It can be easily prepared at home using affordable ingredients. The recipe was shared by Shuba portal.
Ingredients:
- Chicken thighs and shin - 600 g
- Round grain rice - 150 g
- Sunflower oil - 50 ml
- Garlic - 6 cloves
- Onion - 1 pc.
- Kale - 1 pc.
- Lemon - 1 pc.
- Salt - to taste
- Ground black pepper - to taste
Preparation:
- Wash and dry the chicken thighs. Free them from the bones and skin.
- Peel and finely chop the onion and garlic.
- Rinse the rice through a fine sieve until the water is clear.
- Squeeze the juice of the lemon into a separate bowl.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until a golden color appears. Be careful, it burns quickly!
- Turn off the heat and immediately transfer the vegetable oil to a small bowl, leaving 1 tbsp in the pan.
- Add the onions to the 1 tbsp of garlic oil remaining in the pan and cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Stir the mixture periodically.
- Pour in 8 cups of water, stir well. Add the rice, chicken thighs, and 1 tsp. salt. Bring the dish to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer without covering with a lid for about 20 minutes.
- Transfer the chicken to a plate and let it cool. Leave the pot on low heat.
- Shred the meat with two forks.
- Separate the curly kale leaves from each other. Rinse thoroughly in cold water, shake off excess water and slice the leaves crosswise.
- Add the cabbage and shredded chicken to the pot. Continue to braise, stirring occasionally, for about 4-5 minutes.
- Remove the pot from the heat. Add salt and lemon juice to the soup to taste. Stir well.
- Ladle the soup into plates. Pour into each plate 2-3 tsp. of garlic oil, which you left in a separate bowl at the beginning of cooking, and sprinkle the soup with ground black pepper.
