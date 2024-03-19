A dog in the United States ''stole'' kittens from a cat and began to take care of them himself (funny video)

In the United States, a dog and cat owner barely reconciled her pets, who "quarreled" over kittens brought by her cat Bella. The woman said that her "children" had to share custody of the kittens.

On social media, the American woman showed a video of her dog Blue's reaction to the way the cat took care of the kittens. The dog believed that the cat offended the kittens when she carried them to the bed by holding their necks.

"My dog thought our cat was hurting her kittens. The dog began to defend them. He told our cat that he would take care of them himself. He puts them to bed, kisses them, hugs them. He takes care of them, teaches them to eat and drink water," the girl said.

However, over time, Blue and Bella were able to reach a compromise and now take care of five kittens together.

