A pigeon that can't fly makes friends with a puppy that can't walk (cute photos)

Amazing things often happen in the world of animals, as evidenced by the story of the incredible friendship between a little Chihuahua and a pigeon. Both have physical disabilities - the puppy cannot walk and the pigeon cannot fly.

According to CNN, Herman the pigeon and Lundy the dog live in The Mia Foundation animal shelter. They "met" in a car when the shelter staff was taking them to a veterinary clinic.

"Despite their limitations, they discovered an extraordinary bond that seemed to cross all barriers," the publication writes.

The shelter commented that a little pigeon, Herman, who was injured, and a puppy, Lundi, ended up together in the shelter, where they became neighbors. Their shared experiences brought them closer together, and they tried to support each other. Even the shelter staff noticed how these two unusual friends looked for each other and spent time together.

This touching bond inspired those responsible for the shelter to take a step that could change the lives of these animals forever. They decided to allow Lundi and Herman to live together in the same cage, realizing that this friendship is important for both animals.

