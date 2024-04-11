Lowers blood sugar: which berry nutritionists recommend for diabetics

Everyone knows that it is important for people with diabetes to monitor the level of sugar in the blood. One of the best ways to do this is to eat the right foods. Today we will tell you about blueberries, a fruit that is not only tasty but also useful for people with diabetes.

Blueberries are a delicious and healthy fruit that can be part of the diet of people with diabetes. Eat blueberries regularly to improve blood sugar control and reap other health benefits. nv.ua writes about it.

Why are blueberries so useful?

Low glycemic index. Blueberries contain little sugar, so they do not raise blood sugar levels dramatically.

Rich in fiber. Fiber slows down the absorption of sugar into the blood, which helps control sugar levels.

Fiber slows down the absorption of sugar into the blood, which helps control sugar levels. Beneficial nutrients. Blueberries contain polyphenols, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Blueberries contain polyphenols, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamins and minerals. Blueberries are a source of vitamin C, vitamin K and manganese.

How can you use blueberries?

Fresh. Seasonal fruits are usually available and cheaper. Fresh berries can be frozen for later use.

Frozen. Frozen berries retain all their beneficial properties.

Frozen berries retain all their beneficial properties. Canned. When choosing canned berries, pay attention to the sugar content.

Blueberries can be eaten as an independent dish or added to other dishes, for example:

Baked oatmeal with bananas and nuts

Cabbage and avocado salad with blueberries and edamame

