Blood sugar jumps? Do not rush to be upset! Maybe you just need to add more whole grains to your diet.

According to the National Diabetes Institute, a healthy lifestyle and good nutrition can help you improve insulin sensitivity and reduce your risk of developing diabetes.

Read also: Three options for a delicious dinner that will help you lose weight

Why is this important?

Whole grains are rich in fiber, which slows down the absorption of sugar and improves its absorption by the body.

This can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Research shows that eating whole grains can improve insulin sensitivity.

What are the best whole grain products?

Oats. It is rich in beta-glucan, which helps stabilize blood sugar. Barley. It contains beta-glucan and other beneficial substances that improve insulin sensitivity. Quinoa. It is rich in protein and fiber and can help lower blood sugar levels after a meal. Buckwheat. It is gluten-free and rich in fiber and trace elements. Brown rice. It is a source of fiber. It also helps slow down the digestion of carbohydrates.

How much of them should you eat?

Nutritionists recommend consuming 3-5 servings per day.

What else can be done?

Include more vegetables and fruits in your diet.

Exercise regularly.

Sleep at least 7 hours a day.

Control your blood sugar.

We will remind you that we have already written about 5 products that should be included in your diet.

WARNING! This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis and other medical advice, consult your doctor.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel !