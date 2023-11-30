Slightly spicy and sweet and sour: how to make a sauce that goes with any dish.

Cooks have told us how to make the perfect sauce for meat, fish, seafood, salads and vegetables. According to this recipe, it will taste rich, slightly spicy, sweet and sour and creamy.

Interestingly enough, such a simple sauce will be suitable for completely different dishes. No less will be good to savor with fresh bread and croutons, writes Pixel.

Required ingredients:

mayonnaise - 250 g;

yogurt - 150 g;

pickled cucumbers - 250 g;

pickled mushrooms - 150 g;

boiled eggs - 2 pcs;

red onion - 40 g;

mustard - 1 tbsp;

lemon juice - 1 tbsp. bed;

sugar - 1 tsp;

salt, black pepper (ground).

Method of preparation:

1. Peel onions and mushrooms, cut into small cubes. Pickled cucumbers also need to be finely chopped.

2. From the boiled eggs should be separated from the white and yolk. Cut the white into cubes, and set the yolk aside for now.

3. Mix the prepared ingredients in a bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the mayonnaise, yogurt, mustard and egg yolk, which should be beaten. Add sugar and lemon juice. Mix everything again, combining together with the vegetables. After that, pepper and mix well.

4. Next, the sauce should insist in the refrigerator for at least an hour, and preferably 2-3 hours. During this time, the flavors will mix and the sauce will acquire an original taste.

5. Before serving, the sauce should be sprinkled with finely chopped herbs. This can be dill, parsley, green onions.

