Do it before the New Year: How to rearrange things in the house to attract happiness

One of the most popular traditions on New Year's Eve is the desire to attract financial luck in the coming year. There are many different ways to do this, and some of them have ancient origins.

Of course, it cannot be guaranteed that these methods will help you become rich. However, they can't hurt, and it's worth a try. Here are some tips from the RadioTrack website that will help you lure money into your home.

Place a "money tree" near the front door. It can be an artificial tree with coins or a real tree, such as a date or cypress. It is believed that such trees attract money and prosperity.

Place a coin under the mat. The coin symbolizes abundance and wealth.

Fill the sugar bowl. Sugar symbolizes a sweet life and financial opportunities.

Leave the front door open after midnight. This will allow the old year to leave and make way for a new one full of good luck.

Do not disassemble the Christmas tree for 14 days after the New Year. This will help to maintain financial prosperity in the house.

Move 23 things in your house or apartment. This ritual symbolizes forward movement and new opportunities.

