Christmas and New Year are approaching, so people start decorating their homes. In particular, they start setting up Christmas trees.

However, real Christmas trees have a limited lifespan and can dry out quickly. Experts have told where not to place a Christmas tree in the house to prevent it from drying out, Express.co.uk reports.

Placing a Christmas tree near a heat source is actually a big mistake. Placing a Christmas tree near a radiator, wood stove, fireplace, or underfloor heating can cause the tree to dry out, look wilted, and shed needles.

For a house with underfloor heating, try turning it off in the tree area. If you can't avoid a warm place, make sure the stand or box is constantly replenished with water as a Christmas tree consumes up to two liters of water per day.

The ideal winter humidity in the house is between 45 and 50 percent. This is also the ideal humidity level that the Christmas tree needs.

If the air is too dry, it will cause the tree to wilt. In this case, use a humidifier to add humidity.

Remember that most indoor plants are quite safe, but some of them are toxic to children and animals. Leaves, sap, or bulbs can be toxic.

