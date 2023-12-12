Many cat owners face the problem of their furry friends constantly destroying furniture, especially upholstery. First of all, it is important to note that punishing the animal for this is not the best option.

Experts recommend instead getting the cat used to a special scratching post, ukr.media writes. However, if the pet continues its destructive activity and does not respond to the proposed alternative, you can try an unusual but effective life hack.

Scientists recommend a simple and natural way to protect furniture from cats. You will need a plastic bottle and a few ingredients. First, fill the bottle with water to 75% of its volume, and then add a few drops of orange essential oil. The smell of this mixture will scare cats away from furniture. Also add a little liquid soap to the mixture to make it easier to "stick" to the surface of the furniture.

After preparing the solution, put a spray bottle on the bottle and treat the sofas and armchairs that are most susceptible to attacks with drops of liquid. According to research, this method is effective because the scent scares cats away from furniture. In addition, the soap provides long-term protection of furniture from accidental damage by cat claws.

