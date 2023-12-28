Origin of 2000-year-old body in Britain solved: the deceased was from Ukraine (photo)

In Cambridgeshire, archaeologists have found a well-preserved human skeleton dating back approximately 2000 years. The peculiarity of this find is that the DNA analysis revealed that this young man belonged to the nomadic Sarmatian people.

Dr. Marina Silva of the Genomics Laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute in London decoded the skeleton's DNA by taking a sample from its inner ear. Despite the fact that the DNA was fragmented and damaged, it was possible to determine that it is significantly different from other British Romans, the BBC writes.

According to the analysis, it was found that the young man came from the most remote corners of the Roman Empire, namely from the territories in southern Russia, Armenia, and Ukraine. Thus, for the first time, biological evidence has been provided that the Sarmatians were related to the Roman province of Britain and lived not only in cities but also in rural areas.

A detailed analysis of the young man's teeth revealed changes in his diet over time. Initially, he consumed millet and sorghum, typical of the areas where the Sarmatians lived. However, according to experts, as he grew up, his diet was enriched with wheat, which is common in Western Europe.

The discovery has led to speculation that the young man, identified as Offord Clooney 203645, could be the son of a cavalry soldier or his slave. The DNA evidence also indicates that Sarmatian cavalry was included in the Roman army that was sent to Britain, which confirms the archaeologists' assumptions.

This research opens up new possibilities for understanding human history and migration, allowing us to add biological data to historical facts that have so far been studied on the basis of documents and archaeological evidence.

