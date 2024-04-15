A magnetic storm with a red level of danger continues: what is forbidden to do so that it does not get worse

The new week began in Ukraine with a powerful magnetic storm of red danger level. The strength of the geomagnetic storm was 5 points.

According to the Meteoagent solar flare monitoring service, powerful geomagnetic disturbances on Earth will continue until the end of the day, storms will subside to 3 points on April 16 and 17.

We offer to learn how magnetic storms affect a person and what to drink during magnetic storms:

Magnetic storms can affect humans through their effect on the Earth's magnetic field. They arise as a result of emissions of charged particles from the Sun, which interact with the Earth's magnetic field. This can cause various cases, such as changes in the operation of radio and satellite communications, as well as affect the state of human health.

Magnetic storms can cause symptoms such as headache, irritability, insomnia, fatigue, impaired memory and concentration, and increased irritability. People who are prone to migraines or other neurological conditions may experience worsening symptoms during magnetic storms.

There is no specific recommendation for what to drink during magnetic storms. However, it is important to stay hydrated, especially if you are experiencing symptoms that may be associated with magnetic storms. Water is the best option for hydration, but you can also drink tea, juices, sports drinks, or any other drink that makes you feel better.

What is forbidden to do during a magnetic storm?

Drinking alcohol and coffee. These substances can increase the negative impact of a magnetic storm on the body.

Smoking.

Doing intense physical exercises. Physical activity can lead to an increase in blood pressure and deterioration of well-being.

Being in the sun for a long time. Ultraviolet radiation can have a negative effect on the body during a magnetic storm.

Quarrel and conflict. Stress can make you feel worse during a magnetic storm.

If symptoms persist or worsen, it is recommended to see a doctor for consultation and further examination.

