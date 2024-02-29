The clouds have gathered, raindrops are quietly knocking on the windows, and you feel the waves of drowsiness enveloping you again. It's not just a random loss of energy. According to science, there's a specific reason why rain can make you so sleepy.

Science says that there are a number of factors that lead to drowsiness in the rain, and many of them are related to the effects of weather conditions on our bodies, IFLScience writes.

One of the key factors is the impact of weather on the level of various chemicals in our body. Sunlight stimulates the production of serotonin, the hormone of happiness, while reduced light during rain causes an increase in melatonin, which is responsible for our sleep cycle.

In addition, rainy weather is often accompanied by clouds that reduce the amount of sunlight, similar to evening or night. This leads to a decrease in serotonin levels and an increase in melatonin, which in turn contributes to drowsiness.

The increased humidity in the rain can also lead to fatigue as the body has to work harder to maintain a stable temperature, and this extra work can exhaust us.

In addition, rainy weather can also affect the atmospheric pressure, which can also affect the oxygen level in the air. Low atmospheric pressure, often accompanied by rain, can lead to fatigue due to lack of oxygen.

Finally, the sound of rain can also play a role. Some studies have shown that the sounds of nature, such as the sound of rain, can be soothing to our brains and promote sleep.

