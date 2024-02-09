Perfect for warming up on winter evenings: recipe for soup with Brussels sprouts and meatballs.

This recipe will be a real find for lovers of this healthy vegetable.

Brussels sprouts are a source of vitamins and microelements, and their subtle bitterness is easily neutralized by the creamy taste of the meatballs. Add a little cream to the soup (optional) to emphasize the tenderness and richness of flavor. The recipe was shared by Shuba portal.

Ingredients (for 4 servings):

Ground beef - 500 g

Brussels sprouts - 200 g

Potatoes - 4 pcs.

Onion - 1 pc.

Carrots - 1 pc.

Laurel leaf - 1 pc.

Salt and pepper - to taste

Herbs (parsley, dill) - to taste

Preparation:

Boil 2 liters of water. Cut potatoes and carrots into cubes, wash Brussels sprouts. Add vegetables to boiling water, salt, put bay leaf and cook for 10-15 minutes.

Chop the onions. Pass the meat and onion through a meat grinder, add salt, pepper and mix thoroughly. Form small balls of minced meat.

Drop the meatballs into the boiling soup and simmer for another 10 minutes.

Add chopped herbs to the soup 5 minutes before it is ready.

