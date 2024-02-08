Lazy dumplings in tomato juice: you haven't tasted this before

BLOG

This dish is called differently. There are quite a few on the Internet under different names.

I remember how my grandmother Nazik's house in Tbilisi smelled when she cooked us what seemed to be the most delicious dish:

Dough

Flour + water + a pinch of salt.

It's a banal soft dough that rolls out well, which needs to be rolled out 0.2-0.3 cm into a long strip 20 cm wide.

Stuffing

Minced meat 1 kg (30% beef, 70% pork).

Onions 200 grams.

Dried, oregano, rosemary, thyme, to taste.

Fresh parsley and basil or cilantro, if you like.

Salt, pepper, garlic, allspice, coriander, nutmeg - a pinch each!

Roll out the dough, spread the minced meat evenly, roll it into a roll and cut into 5-6 cm "roses".

Put the roses on the bottom of the baking sheet, not tightly to each other, loosely, because they will grow a little.

Pour tomatoes in their own juice or tomato juice.

Simmer for 1 hour after boiling.

Periodically swirl the pan, creating pressure to move them around so they don't stick.

Add boiled hot water if there is not enough juice.

And remember - the flavor of the dish depends on the flavor of the minced meat!

The cooking time is 2 hours.

Enjoy!