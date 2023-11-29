Many people want to lose weight, but they don't always know how to start this process. There's a simple life hack that can help you start losing weight without resorting to sports or strict dietary restrictions.

Manisha Yadav, a certified yoga trainer, writes about this on Instagram. Good chewing is becoming an important part of a healthy diet and contributes to improving the overall health of the body, helping to better utilize nutrients from food and maintain physical and psychological health.

Start eating more slowly: According to the blogger, it takes about 20 minutes for the brain to send a signal to the stomach about satiety. Thus, food should be consumed more slowly, feeling full earlier and avoiding overeating. Use the "32" rule: Use the rule of 32 by chewing your food thoroughly and refraining from swallowing in chunks. This allows your taste buds more time to interact with the food, making you feel fuller faster. Benefits of good chewing: Good chewing has many benefits, such as improved psychological well-being, increased enjoyment of food, and improved gastrointestinal digestion. It also helps to avoid overeating and promotes a healthy diet.

