Yellowed pillows will regain their whiteness with three simple remedies

Over time, your down comforters and pillows can turn yellow. This is a natural phenomenon caused by various factors such as sweat, dust mites, and sebum.

While pillow yellowing is not dangerous, it can be unpleasant. Fortunately, there are some simple and effective methods that can help you make your pillows white again, writes santeplusmag.com.

1. Hot water and lemon:

Boil 2.5 liters of water. Add 6 cups of lemon juice. Soak the pillow in the solution for 2 hours. Wash the pillow with soap and water, rinse and dry.

2- White vinegar and baking soda:

Fill a bowl with hot water. Add ½ cup of white vinegar and ½ cup of baking soda. Soak the pillow in the solution for an hour. Wash the pillow in the washing machine and then air dry it.

3- Lemon and hydrogen peroxide:

Fill a bucket with hot water. Add ½ cup of lemon juice and a cup of hydrogen peroxide. Soak the pillow in the solution for an hour. Wash the pillow in the washing machine and air dry it.

Experts note that different types of pillows need different washing methods. Therefore, always check the label to make sure you are using the right washing mode.

