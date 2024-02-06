How to quickly clean pillows without washing: tips for hosts

Did you know that your pillows need cleaning not only for a comfortable sleep, but also for overall health? Cleaning expert Allen Zivlak recommends cleaning your pillows regularly, because over time they accumulate dust, dirt, allergens and unpleasant odors.

Daily video

About it writes Mirror.

How often to clean pillows?

Synthetic pillows - every 3-6 months.

Down and feather pillows - every 6-12 months (dry cleaning).

Shape memory pillows - every 1-2 years (professional cleaning).

Cleaning pillows without washing

Fortunately, there is a quick and easy method to clean pillows without washing that only needs two ingredients:

Baking soda: absorbs odors, neutralizes acid and disinfects.

White vinegar: removes odors, fights bacteria and mold.

Read also: What to do if the pillow is too thin

Cleaning process:

Remove the pillowcases and protective covers from the pillows. Sprinkle baking soda generously on both sides of the pillows. Mix white vinegar and water in equal proportions in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the pillows so that they are lightly moisturized. Leave the pillows for 30 minutes to allow the baking soda and vinegar time to absorb odors and bacteria. Remove any remaining baking soda with a brush or vacuum cleaner with an upholstery attachment. If the weather permits, take the cushions out into the sun to dry. Sunlight has disinfectant properties that will help eliminate unpleasant odors.

Important tips:

Before cleaning, check the label on the pillow to make sure this method works for it.

Do not use this method for memory foam pillows, as they cannot tolerate excessive moisture.

Instead of sunlight, you can use a hair dryer in cold mode.

Recall, we have already written how to properly wash pillows.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !