Warmth and the summer season are approaching, which means that ice cream time is just around the corner. Although this delicacy can always be found in the store, it is still better to prepare it yourself. That way it will be tastier and more useful.

UAportal offers you to make homemade ice cream that requires only two components. This recipe was shared on the Instagram page "healthyddiary".

How to make banana ice cream

We will need:

banana - 2-3 pcs.;

cream - 20-30 ml;

Method of cooking:

Peel bananas and cut them into pieces. Place in the freezer overnight. The next day, take out the bananas, add cream and beat the mixture with a blender until smooth.

Serve. Bon appetit!

