When you suddenly have a craving for sweets, you can quickly make yourself a treat by preparing a delicious citrus shake. All you need is an immersion blender and a few ingredients.

Daily video

If there is no ice cream in the freezer, it doesn't matter. Just make a low-calorie lemon milkshake instead. Shuba writes about it.

Ingredients:

240 ml of 3.2% milk

1 tsp of sugar

20 ml of lemon juice

100 g of vanilla ice cream

Preparation:

Squeeze the juice from 1/4 lemon. Pour milk into a blender glass, add lemon juice, sugar and ice cream. Blend on high speed for 30 seconds. Pour into a glass and serve!

Enjoy! This lemon shake will create a festive mood in 2 minutes.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the chocolate brownie recipe.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!