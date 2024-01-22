The doctor lost 22.6 kg and kept the weight off for many years after she gave up fad diets. She ate foods high in protein and went hungry from time to time.

According to Business Insider, Dr. Betsy Granch tried all sorts of diets and weight loss plans, but she couldn't overcome the extra pounds.

The doctor claims that she has always been active, but she ate convenience foods, so her weight crept up. Being overweight made her feel uncomfortable.

In 2018, after she injured her back, Granch realized she needed to change her lifestyle. She started by intermittent fasting, eating all of her food for the day within a six-hour window. She also started eating high protein foods and lower carbohydrate foods.

"Once I started implementing these changes, the weight just came off quickly," said Granch.

She added that at first it was "really hard" to go from eating three meals a day to one or two in a short period of time. She said she drank a lot of bone broth and water to fight off hunger.

After a few months, her new lifestyle became normal, and she continued intermittent fasting after the weight loss phase was complete. But now she extends her eating window to about eight hours on some days because it's easier to manage.

"It's just part of my lifestyle now," she said.

Granch has been following this meal schedule for 5 years and her weight has remained stable.

