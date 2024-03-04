Fossil of vampire squid with prey found in Luxembourg: lived on Earth 180 million years ago (photo)

A fossil of a vampire squid from the early Jurassic period was found in Luxembourg. This rare find revealed a new species, Simoniteuthis michaelyi.

According to IFLScience, 183 million years ago, the ancient vampire squid, carried away by hunting, died in the oxygen-free zone of the seabed. Thanks to this tragedy, its last meal and other details of Jurassic life have survived to this day in exceptional condition.

The incredible fossil, discovered in 2022 in Luxembourg, shows a vampire squid with two fish in its tentacles, as well as clearly visible eyes and muscle tissue. This is a new species, named Simoniteuthis michaelyi, and it provides valuable information about Jurassic predators.

Vampire squid fossils are rare, and the find with food in its mouth is the first. This discovery suggests that early vampyromorphs hunted in shallow waters, not just the deep, as previously thought.

The squid's death highlights the problem of oxygen deficiency in the ocean, which existed millions of years ago. This problem is becoming relevant again due to global warming.

S. michaelyi is not just an amazing fossil, it is a window into the past. It gives us insight into the evolution of vampire squids, their behavior, and the Jurassic ecosystem.

