It only takes one step to get the orchids blooming again

Orchids, even with careful care, may not produce new arrows with buds for a long time. This may be due to insufficient light and improper watering.

To make the orchid bloom all year round, it needs to be properly cared for, in particular, provide plenty of light, but not direct sunlight. It is best to place them on an eastern or western window. In winter, additional phytolamp lighting may be required.

Orchids do not like excessive watering. They should be watered only when the substrate is completely dry. For watering, use soft, settled water at room temperature. Do not leave water in the sump.

These exquisite flowers need high humidity. For this purpose, you can use a humidifier or place the orchid on a tray of moist pebbles. You can also spray the orchid with water on a regular basis.

Experts from indoor plants in the Express commentary noticed that orchids that have not bloomed for a long time, bloom again thanks to a simple trick. It turns out that orchids need a change in temperature to start blooming.

Here are some tips to help you get your orchids to bloom.

Change the temperature: Orchids need a cooling period to encourage blooming. You can take them outside for a few days where the temperature will be lower than indoors.

Lighting: Supplemental lighting for growth can help orchids bloom.

Feeding: Use a special fertilizer for orchids during active growth.

Watering: Proper watering is also important for blooming. Water your orchids using the immersion method when the substrate is completely dry.

With these simple tips, your orchids will bloom again and enjoy their beauty for years to come.

