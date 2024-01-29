Garlic is known to be not only a delicious seasoning but also a useful ingredient in the preparation of natural medicines. But did you know that garlic can also help your orchids bloom?

Experts from SantePlusMag assured us of this. It is noted that if your orchid is no longer blooming, it may be due to several factors, such as a lack of light, heat, or fertilizer. However, you can stimulate the orchid's flowering by using a natural garlic-based fertilizer.

To prepare this fertilizer, you will need:

A teaspoon of dried garlic

A liter of water

How to prepare:

Dissolve the dried garlic in a liter of warm water. Water the orchid with this solution once a week for several weeks.

If you want a stronger solution, you can use 3 cloves of fresh garlic instead of dried garlic.

Peel and chop 3 cloves of garlic. Put the chopped garlic in a bowl and cover with lukewarm water. Let it brew for 24 hours.

When the solution is fermented, water the orchid once a week for several weeks.

Garlic contains sulfur, which is an important mineral for orchid health. Sulfur helps plants produce chlorophyll, which is necessary for photosynthesis. In addition, sulfur stimulates the flowering of orchids.

Garlic also contains other useful minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium. These minerals contribute to the healthy growth and development of orchids.

