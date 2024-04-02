New shoes will no longer rub your feet: an effective life hack will help

Even stylish and high-quality shoes can become a source of discomfort. Unpleasant sensations and calluses from new shoes are a well-known nuisance. It is important to take measures at the first signs of discomfort.

Usually, the simplest home remedies are the most effective. The UAportal team talks about them. The use of ordinary soap will help prevent a new pair of shoes from rubbing your feet.

What to do so that shoes do not leave calluses

There are two effective methods that can help you get rid of calluses quickly.

The first is to use hard soap to rub the area that causes discomfort. This procedure will make the material softer and reduce friction. As an alternative to soap, you can use petroleum jelly to achieve a similar effect.

The second, more complicated method consists in stretching the shoes, which rub the feet. You can fill it with newspapers and heat the places that cause the most discomfort with a hair dryer.

You can also use wet socks to stretch your shoes. Just put them on your feet, put on the pair that bothers you, and walk like that for 15-30 minutes.

