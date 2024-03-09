With the arrival of warmth, it's time to gradually say goodbye to your winter wardrobe and prepare it for the next cold season. Before putting away warm clothes, you need to wash and dry them thoroughly.

If you have a lot of things, especially winter shoes, and your closet is small, there are tricks to help you store them compactly and neatly, saving space. These life hacks were shared by UNIAN.

Winter shoes can be stored on low shelves by placing one shoe with the toe against the wall and the other with the heel against the wall.

High boots can also be placed on low shelves, with a rolled up piece of cardboard inside to keep their shape. One boot should be placed with the heel against the wall and the other with the toe against the wall.

Winter sneakers can be compactly placed on low and deep shelves. In this case, the heel of one sneaker should be placed against the wall, a piece of cardboard should be placed on the toe (or shoe covers should be used), and the heel of the other sneaker should be placed on top.

Once the shoes are neatly arranged, you should hang insect repellent next to them.

By following these simple tips, you will be able to properly organize your closet space and protect your winter wardrobe from damage during storage.

