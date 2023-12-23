Don't put pressure on yourself: Psychologist answered what to do if there is no New Year's mood

Psychotherapist Olha Golubitska has told how to keep a festive mood during the war, what gifts to give to loved ones and how to support the military.

According to Olha Golubitska in an interview with UNIAN, there is no unambiguous answer to this question. If a person needs to celebrate, he or she has the right to do it. However, it is important to consider the needs of other people who may be traumatized by the war. It is also necessary to be careful with loud sounds and Russian music, which can cause negative emotions.

Should we emphasize Christmas rather than the New Year?

It depends on family traditions and personal preferences. If someone in the family feels that it is more important to celebrate Christmas itself, this should be taken into account. However, it is not necessary to artificially refuse to celebrate New Year's Eve if it brings joy.

How to create a festive mood?

To do this, you can decorate the house, cook delicious dishes, socialize with friends and relatives. It is also important not to forget about yourself and your needs. If you feel like you need a vacation, feel free to do so.

What kinds of gifts would be appropriate?

The best gifts are the ones that the person wants to receive. If you don't know what to give, you can ask the person directly. You can also give something practical that may come in handy in a war situation. For example, it could be a paverbank, flashlight, charging station or candles.

How to salute the military?

The best way to support the military is to show them that you love them and look forward to their return. You can write a letter, send a photo or video, or just call and talk. You can also send the military member a gift, such as warm clothes, food, or a souvenir.

