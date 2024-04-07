They won't let you get bored: the 10 most playful cat breeds are named

Looking for a furry companion who is always ready for fun games? Then you need a cat from one of these 10 energetic breeds.

Scotsman writes about it. Do not forget to research the specifics of the breed before getting a cat. Provide your furry friend with toys so he can have fun on his own. Spend time with toys and petting to keep your pet happy.

Why should you get a playful cat?

Fun and entertainment: These furry friends will not let you get bored, because they are always ready for new adventures.

Health: Games help cats stay fit and lose weight.

Games help cats stay fit and lose weight. Bonding: Playing together is a great way to bond with your furry friend.

Top 10 Playboy Breeds:

Turkish Angora: intelligent, playful and very affectionate. Siamese cat: loud, beautiful, loves to be the center of attention. Siberian Forest: friendly, strong, likes to climb and explore. Abyssinian: a real athlete, likes to run and jump. Manx: shy, but very affectionate and loves to play. Devon Rex: energetic, likes to bicker and explore. Munchkin: small, cute, incredibly sociable and active. Japanese bobtail: affectionate, likes to play "jumps", "fetch" and reprimands. Maine Coon: Intellectual, likes to play to stimulate his mind. Bengal cat: interesting, mobile, smart and loves games.

Remember:

Every cat is unique, even within the same breed.

It is important to know the characteristics of the breed in order to choose the cat that best suits your lifestyle.

Despite their energy, all these breeds also need caress and attention.

