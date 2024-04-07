eng
They won't let you get bored: the 10 most playful cat breeds are named

Ihor Romanko

What breeds of cats like to play the most?

Looking for a furry companion who is always ready for fun games? Then you need a cat from one of these 10 energetic breeds.

Scotsman writes about it. Do not forget to research the specifics of the breed before getting a cat. Provide your furry friend with toys so he can have fun on his own. Spend time with toys and petting to keep your pet happy.

Why should you get a playful cat?

  • Fun and entertainment: These furry friends will not let you get bored, because they are always ready for new adventures.
  • Health: Games help cats stay fit and lose weight.
  • Bonding: Playing together is a great way to bond with your furry friend.

Top 10 Playboy Breeds:

  1. Turkish Angora: intelligent, playful and very affectionate.
  2. Siamese cat: loud, beautiful, loves to be the center of attention.
  3. Siberian Forest: friendly, strong, likes to climb and explore.
  4. Abyssinian: a real athlete, likes to run and jump.
  5. Manx: shy, but very affectionate and loves to play.
  6. Devon Rex: energetic, likes to bicker and explore.
  7. Munchkin: small, cute, incredibly sociable and active.
  8. Japanese bobtail: affectionate, likes to play "jumps", "fetch" and reprimands.
  9. Maine Coon: Intellectual, likes to play to stimulate his mind.
  10. Bengal cat: interesting, mobile, smart and loves games.

Remember:

  • Every cat is unique, even within the same breed.
  • It is important to know the characteristics of the breed in order to choose the cat that best suits your lifestyle.
  • Despite their energy, all these breeds also need caress and attention.

