Not 10 thousand: scientists have named the optimal number of daily steps for longevity

The conventional wisdom that you need to take 10,000 steps a day to live a long and healthy life may be wrong.

A study published in The Lancet: Public Health, showed that for adults aged 60 and older, a reduced risk of premature death is achieved with a step count of 6,000-8,000 per day.

For younger people, this figure may be slightly higher, but not necessarily more than 10,000 steps per day.

"The main conclusion is that there is a lot of evidence that even a little more movement is beneficial, especially for those who do very little activity," said Amanda Paluch, an epidemiologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst who led the study.

Experts say that humans are essentially designed to move. Evolution has honed our physiology to walk long distances. This means that our metabolism, cardiovascular system, the effects on our bones and muscles, and even our mental health are all tuned to appreciate a good hike.

Squeezing almost any walk into our busy schedules will help us live longer, healthier, and happier lives.

"It's such a clear communication tool to get health messages across," Paluch said.

However, it is important to remember that physical activity is not limited to the number of steps we take. Half an hour of vigorous activity every day can be a big boost for those of us who sit a lot.

Adding in some strength training in old age can help our brains stay sharp and our hearts and bones stay healthy and strong.

