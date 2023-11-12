The New Year and Christmas holidays are approaching, and for many people, this becomes an important incentive to prepare their bodies to look good or perhaps just to fit into their favorite dress. A healthy lifestyle that includes physical activity is key to achieving these goals, and one of the most effective means is walking.

Burning fat can be a challenge, especially as we age and our metabolism slows down. For guaranteed weight loss, you need to include physical activity, and walking can be an excellent choice in this case, as it does not require special equipment and the risk of injury is low, ukr.media writes.

However, it is important to keep in mind that the number of steps required to lose weight can vary depending on various factors such as height, weight, gender, age, and walking pace. To burn one kilogram of fat, you need to spend approximately 5400-7650 calories.

Given that the average person walks about 10,000 steps per day, it can take 16 to 24 days of brisk walking to lose one kilogram of fat. So, brisk walking is an effective and enjoyable way to stay in shape and achieve your goals.

