Scientists have recorded that the most intense weight gain in women is observed after the age of 35. Experts believe that after the age of 30, it is difficult to lose weight with a long-term diet, and even if you manage to lose weight, it will be for a short time. Researchers conducted a long-term observation of the weight of 25 thousand people born between 1946 and 1958.

Daily video

This is reported by Radiotrack.

Read also: Green tea for weight loss - advice from doctors

It turned out that if middle-aged people gain extra pounds, this process does not stop over time, but, on the contrary, only intensifies. It has been noted that once you gain weight, it is difficult and even impossible to lose it. The researchers recommend focusing on preventing excess weight instead of trying to lose it over the years.

To recap, we've already written about what greens you should include in your diet.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!