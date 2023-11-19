Leafy greens have become an essential part of a balanced diet because they are rich in vital nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Daily video

Not only do these types of greens promote health, but they are also low in calories, making them an ideal choice for those who are watching their weight. Incorporate them into salads, smoothies, soups, or use them as a garnish to your favorite dishes to improve your health and taste, writes Sciense Alert.

Read also: Green tea for weight loss - advice from doctors

Spinach: Packed with iron, calcium, and vitamins B6, C, and K, this leafy salad is a great source of antioxidants. It is recommended to consume it raw, as heat treatment can reduce its beneficial properties. Kale: This type of kale contains important micronutrients such as calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and vitamins A, B, E, C and K. It is recommended to eat kale raw to preserve all the nutrients. Chard: With a sweetish flavor, chard contains vitamins A and C and also meets the need for vitamin K, which is important for blood clotting and bone health. Greens: An excellent source of lutein for eye health and vitamins A and C, as well as minerals including calcium, iron, zinc, copper and selenium. Arugula: Loaded with nitrates, arugula can boost performance in sports and also contains vitamins K and C, calcium and polyphenols. Romaine lettuce: Crisp romaine lettuce is an important source of vitamins A, K, C and folic acid, contributing to overall health and immunity. Watercress: With a spicy flavor, watercress is a source of vitamins A and C and antioxidants, and also helps with oral cancer. Bok choy: With a delicate flavor, bok choy contains fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, helping to maintain healthy bones, immunity and preventing the risk of a number of diseases.

We have already written about foods rich in calcium and vitamin D.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!