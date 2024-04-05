It's no secret that a morning cup of coffee gives you vigor and energy for the whole day. However, caffeine consumption in the afternoon can negatively affect the quality of sleep.

The half-life of caffeine in the body is 6-8 hours. This means that a cup of coffee drunk at 2:00 p.m. will only be half consumed by 10:00 p.m. Therefore, the use of caffeine in the afternoon can lead to sleep disturbances. TSN writes about this.

How to neutralize caffeine and fall asleep soundly?

An amazing vegetable comes to the rescue: broccoli! Eating broccoli for dinner will help the body digest caffeine faster and neutralize its effect. The secret of broccoli lies in a unique composition that stimulates the release of enzymes that speed up the absorption of caffeine.

Other benefits of broccoli:



Strengthens the digestive system. Due to its high fiber content, broccoli normalizes the work of the intestines and improves digestion.

Strengthens bones and blood vessels. Broccoli is rich in calcium, potassium and vitamin K, which are essential for bone and blood vessel health.

Boosts immunity. Broccoli contains vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant and strengthens the immune system.

Prevents Alzheimer's disease. Studies have shown that regular consumption of broccoli can help prevent the development of Alzheimer's disease.

When not to eat broccoli



After surgery. Broccoli can stimulate gas production, which is undesirable after surgery.

Heartburn. Broccoli can irritate the lining of the stomach, so people with heartburn should use it with caution.

Pancreatic disease. In pancreatitis, broccoli can increase the symptoms of the disease.

Before a flight. Eating broccoli before a flight can cause bloating and gas.

Eating broccoli for dinner is not only delicious but also a healthy way to neutralize caffeine and ensure a sound and healthy sleep.

