Sleep problems are a common phenomenon, especially in Ukraine. Due to the constant air raid alarms as a result of the launches of Russian missiles and drones, it is difficult for people to fall asleep. And even when there is relative silence, the problem with sleep still remains relevant.

According to a study conducted by the University of Texas at Austin, the key to a good night's sleep may lie in physical activity, The Mirror reports. Light exercise can help you relax and fall into a deep sleep. Often, similar problems are associated with anxiety and depressive disorders and emotional instability. However, regular exercise can improve mood and overall well-being.

Playing sports on a regular basis contributes to the optimization of circadian rhythms, which are a kind of "clock" of our body, responsible for alternating periods of sleep and alertness. This helps lower cortisol, a hormone associated with stress, and increase endorphins, known as happy hormones, which in turn improves sleep quality.

Experts emphasize that there is no universal number of steps or specific time of physical activity to achieve a positive effect. Even a short 10-15 minute walk before bed can make a big difference if it becomes part of your daily routine. The regularity of such walks will quickly affect the ease of falling asleep.

We will remind you that earlier we talked about what time you should go to sleep in order to wake up refreshed.

