Food safety experts recommend storing milk on the inside shelves of the refrigerator rather than in the door.

Daily video

According to Theresa Keane, a food safety specialist, refrigerator doors often do not maintain a low enough temperature to store milk, CountryLiving writes.

Read also: Why you can't freeze milk and how to store it properly: important tips

"If your refrigerator is not cold enough, the door can be much warmer than the interior shelves," she says. This can cause the milk to spoil faster.

Keane also recommends buying only the amount of milk you can use relatively quickly. "If you buy too much milk, it can spoil before you can use it," she says.

In addition, Keane advises storing raw foods such as raw meat and fish at the bottom of the refrigerator in sealed containers to avoid cross-contamination.

"Raw vegetables that may have soil on them should also be washed, dried, and stored in a closed container," she says.

Finally, Keane urges avoiding overcrowding the refrigerator. "An overcrowded refrigerator means that cold air cannot circulate properly," she added. This can lead to some foods not getting enough cold to stay fresh.

By following these tips, you can help keep milk fresh longer and avoid cross-contamination.

We have already written about how to dilute milk powder.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!